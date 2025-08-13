It’s been 15 years. Neymar recalls his debut for the Brazilian national team

Brazilian national team star Neymar has reminisced about his debut in the iconic yellow jersey, which took place 15 years ago. The forward shared a commemorative post in his Instagram story.

Neymar posted a photo of a Brazil shirt bearing his name and the number 79. This number marks the total goals Ney has netted for his national team. He currently stands as Brazil’s all-time top scorer, surpassing even the legendary Pelé.

He captioned the photo with the phrase “15 years with the Brazilian national team 💙💚💛”, highlighting his long-standing presence in the squad.

For the record, Neymar’s debut came on August 10, 2010, in a friendly against the United States. In that very match, the Brazilian striker scored his first goal for the Seleção.

Most recently, he found the net for the Seleção on September 9, 2023, striking twice against Bolivia. That brace marked his 78th and 79th goals for Brazil, cementing Ney’s status as the national team’s all-time leading scorer.