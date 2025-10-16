Italy-Lazio : Boulaye Dia Returns

Boulaye Dia has resumed training.

Senegalese international Boulaye Dia has returned to training at Lazio. Out since November 2024 due to persistent ankle pain, the Senegalese striker continues his rehabilitation and is getting closer to returning to the field.

This news, considered a hope for the Italian club, means the Senegalese striker could regain his place in the attack in the upcoming matches and give Maurizio Sarri more options.

While the official return schedule has not yet been set, his return could come as early as the match against Atalanta on October 19, or possibly against Juventus on October 26, depending on the progress of his ankle.