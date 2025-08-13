Italian athlete dies during competition at the World Games

The World Games—an event featuring non-Olympic sports—are currently underway in Chengdu, China. Amid the competitions, a heartbreaking tragedy has unfolded.

Details: During the middle-distance orienteering event, Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis was found unconscious. The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital and received all necessary medical assistance. Sadly, despite all efforts, he passed away at the medical facility.

For the record: Debertolis was a member of the Italian national team that finished fifth in the relay at the 2022 World Cup Final. He competed at World Championships and World Cup stages, having chosen orienteering over cross-country skiing and football. Beyond sports, he was pursuing postgraduate studies in civil engineering in Stockholm.

The World Games are held every four years. The current, 12th edition, has brought together participants from over 100 countries and runs from August 7 to 17 in Chengdu.