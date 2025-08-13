RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Other Sports News Italian athlete dies during competition at the World Games

Italian athlete dies during competition at the World Games

A tremendous tragedy.
Other Sports News Today, 03:44
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Italian athlete dies during competition at the World Games youtube.com/user/theworldgamestv

The World Games—an event featuring non-Olympic sports—are currently underway in Chengdu, China. Amid the competitions, a heartbreaking tragedy has unfolded.

Details: During the middle-distance orienteering event, Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis was found unconscious. The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital and received all necessary medical assistance. Sadly, despite all efforts, he passed away at the medical facility.

For the record: Debertolis was a member of the Italian national team that finished fifth in the relay at the 2022 World Cup Final. He competed at World Championships and World Cup stages, having chosen orienteering over cross-country skiing and football. Beyond sports, he was pursuing postgraduate studies in civil engineering in Stockholm.

The World Games are held every four years. The current, 12th edition, has brought together participants from over 100 countries and runs from August 7 to 17 in Chengdu.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores