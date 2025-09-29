It has been revealed who will headline and perform at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

A world-famous rap artist.

The new NFL season has only just begun, with teams four games into the regular schedule, but the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show has already been announced.

Details: According to Pop Base, rap star Bad Bunny will headline and perform at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

🚨 Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/yG7Vvik5HD — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 29, 2025

Super Bowl 2026 is the championship game of the 2025 NFL season. It will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. The reigning champions are the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and producer, widely known as the “King of Latin Trap,” is regarded as one of the greatest Latin rap artists of all time, credited with bringing Spanish-language rap to global prominence.

Reminder: NFL star Travis Kelce recently announced his engagement to global pop icon Taylor Swift. He openly shared his emotions about the nerve-wracking proposal moment during an NFL broadcast.