Is a return to South Africa near? Wydad announces departure of former Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

At the start of the season, South African coach Rhulani Mokwena took charge of Moroccan club Wydad. However, it seems things did not go according to plan for both parties.

Details: Wydad announced that Mokwena requested a leave of absence three rounds before the end of the championship, and his contract will be terminated after the season concludes. The decision for leave was made amidst the psychological pressure he was experiencing.

Reminder: The club's minimum target was to return to the CAF Champions League next season. Currently, Wydad is in third place, trailing FAR Rabat by six points, and has lost all chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Previously, Mokwena's name was mentioned among potential successors to José Riveiro at Orlando Pirates, but not everyone considers this a good idea.