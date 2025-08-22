International Media Slam Davide Ancelotti After Botafogo’s Libertadores Exit

Botafogo’s unexpected elimination from the Copa Libertadores at the round of 16 stage sparked widespread reaction abroad, according to multiple outlets. Spanish daily AS was blunt, leading with the headline “Davide’s Resounding Failure” and blaming head coach Davide Ancelotti for the defending champion’s lack of response in Quito.

Mundo Deportivo also emphasized the collapse, calling it “the great failure of Davide Ancelotti” and noting the poor level displayed by the Brazilian side against an organized Liga de Quito. In Portugal, A Bola reminded readers of coach Renato Paiva’s pointed comments at the Club World Cup, framing Botafogo’s early exit as a disappointment of continental scale.

On the field, LDU turned around the first-leg deficit with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Villamil and Alzugaray from the penalty spot. Botafogo looked overwhelmed in the altitude, producing little attacking threat and showing defensive lapses. Despite playing with a man advantage late on, the elimination was described as “inevitable” by AS. With their Libertadores defense over, Botafogo now shift their focus back to the Brazilian league and Copa do Brasil.