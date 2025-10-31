Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur: Will Anyone Claim Victory in the Indian Super Cup?

In the third round of the Indian Super Cup group stage, Inter Kashi will host Jamshedpur at home. The match is set for Saturday, November 1, kicking off at 12:00 CET.

Also read: Rennes vs Strasbourg prediction and betting tips 02 November 2025

Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur: Match Preview

Inter Kashi were crowned champions of the Indian I-League, collecting 42 points from 22 rounds and securing their first league title in club history. However, their Super Cup campaign has been far less impressive. They drew 2–2 with NorthEast United in the opening match, before suffering a heavy 0–3 defeat to Goa in the second round. As a result, the team sits on just one point after two games and is already out of contention for the knockout stage, with only one team advancing from the group.

Jamshedpur, meanwhile, reached the playoffs in last season’s Indian Super League, finishing fifth in the regular season. They defeated NorthEast United 2–0 in the preliminary round but fell to eventual champions Mohun Bagan 2–3 on aggregate in the semifinals. Their Super Cup results have been similarly disappointing — a 0–2 loss to Goa followed by a 2–2 draw with NorthEast United, leaving them too with just one point from two matches.

Inter Kashi and Jamshedpur currently occupy fourth and third place in the group, respectively. Both have one point, both are out of playoff contention, and the gap to first place is five points — making progression mathematically impossible.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Inter Kashi are winless in their last three matches: two defeats and a draw.

Jamshedpur are also without a victory in their last three: two defeats and a draw.

Inter Kashi have conceded at least one goal in each of their last ten matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Probable Line-up

Jamshedpur: Gomes, Barla, Ćirković, Uvais, Tachikawa, Das, Javi Hernández, Halder, Murray, Doungel, Sanan

Prediction

This is a match that holds no real significance, with neither side motivated or under pressure for a result. Expect an open, relaxed contest — a good opportunity to back both teams to score.