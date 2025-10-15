Infantino: "FIFA will help Gaza restore its football infrastructure"

FIFA prepares to support Palestine

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that the organization will provide support in rebuilding football infrastructure in Gaza. This initiative will form part of a broader post-war recovery program for the region, as agreed by participants at the peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Details: According to Infantino, FIFA is determined to restore sports facilities destroyed during the conflict and launch a special fund to build new football pitches and support youth programs.

"It is very important for FIFA to be here—to support, to help, and to ensure the peace process becomes a reality. Football must unite and give hope," Infantino declared.

He emphasized that the organization plans to work closely with the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), creating opportunities for children and bringing football back to the region.

Infantino added that FIFA will build mini-pitches and state-of-the-art "FIFA Arenas," and will invite international partners to join the project.

"Football brings hope to children, and that is incredibly important," noted the FIFA president.

The restoration work is set to begin as soon as the humanitarian situation in Gaza stabilizes.