Indonesia national team ends cooperation with Patrick Kluivert

Failed to meet the objective.

Indonesia’s national team suffered two defeats in the fourth stage of World Cup qualifying and will not be heading to the 2026 tournament. As a result, the federation has decided to part ways with the head coach.

Details: The Indonesian Football Federation officially announced the termination of its cooperation with legendary footballer Patrick Kluivert. The decision to end the partnership was reached by mutual agreement.

Quote: “After nearly 12 months of intensive collaboration, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) expresses its deepest gratitude to coach Patrick Kluivert and his staff for their dedication and contribution to Indonesian football.

Following open and respectful discussions, both parties have agreed to conclude this partnership,” the statement reads.

Setelah bekerja bersama-sama secara intensif selama hampir 12 bulan, PSSI menyampaikan apresiasi setinggi-tingginya kepada Coach Patrick Kluivert dan para stafnya atas dedikasi dan kontribusi mereka bagi sepak bola Indonesia.



