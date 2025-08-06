Independiente’s New Signings Struggle to Adapt, Deepening Club’s Crisis

Independiente's promising first half of the year is quickly becoming a distant memory as the club grapples with a disappointing start to the new campaign. Despite adding six new signings during the transfer window, none have managed to elevate the team's level or settle into coach Julio Vaccari's system.

As reported by TyC Sports, goalkeeper Lucas Lavagnino remains behind Rodrigo Rey and Joaquín Blázquez in the depth chart and has only featured in the reserve squad. Right-back Leonardo Godoy, a standout at Estudiantes and with Brazilian clubs, has yet to prove he's an upgrade over Federico Vera, despite a few promising attacking moves.

On the left flank, the late arrivals of Facundo Zabala and Milton Valenzuela failed to fill the void left by Álvaro Angulo and Adrián Spörle. Zabala struggled in his starts, while Valenzuela has barely played.

At center back, injuries to Kevin Lomónaco and Sebastián Valdéz forced Vaccari to rely on Nicolás Freire and Franco Paredes, both of whom have underperformed. What was once a dependable backline has become a source of concern.

Up front, Walter Mazzantti and Ignacio Pussetto haven’t delivered. Mazzantti, a preseason participant, has started all matches but has lacked impact. Pussetto, used as a late substitute, has appeared disconnected and ineffective.

In rushing the integration of these new players, Vaccari may have disrupted a functioning system. Regulars like Vera, Diego Tarzia and Lautaro Millán have been sidelined despite their solid performances earlier in the year.

As the team faces a string of decisive matches, pressure mounts in Avellaneda. The signings were meant to strengthen Independiente’s squad, but so far, they’ve only deepened its crisis.