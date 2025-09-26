Independiente Working to Finalize Vaccari Exit Before Quinteros’ Debut

Despite announcing Gustavo Quinteros as their new head coach, Independiente still needs to finalize Julio Vaccari’s departure, local outlets reported. Vaccari resigned after the team’s loss to Banfield, but the club owes him three and a half months of salary and performance bonuses that must be settled.

Club officials are working to resolve the matter quickly to avoid complications as Quinteros begins his tenure. His debut will come in high-pressure fashion on Sunday, September 28, against Racing in the Avellaneda derby at El Cilindro. “Playing a clásico can be a huge opportunity for players to change their mindset and start turning things around,” Quinteros said.

In his unveiling, the former Vélez coach—who won the 2024 league title—outlined his motivation: “What attracted me is that Independiente is a big club in Argentina. I wanted to return to the country and continue my work in an important institution like this.”

The challenge is considerable. Independiente has yet to win a match in the Clausura and sits last in Group B with just four points. In the annual table, the club is 14th with 33 points—six away from the Copa Sudamericana spots and 14 off Libertadores qualification. “We’ll hold individual and group talks to restore confidence so the players can see each match as a chance to reverse the situation and bring Independiente back to where it belongs,” Quinteros added.