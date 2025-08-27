RU RU ES ES FR FR
Independiente President Claims Club Was a “Victim” in Sudamericana Chaos

Independiente president Néstor Grindetti defended the club after the violent incidents that forced the suspension of their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 match against Universidad de Chile, according to Depo. Speaking at a press conference, Grindetti read a statement distancing the Avellaneda club from any responsibility, arguing that Independiente was “a victim” of the visiting fans’ actions.

He strongly condemned the violence but insisted that the club complied with all Conmebol security protocols, including a reinforced police and private security presence coordinated with local authorities. According to his account, the disturbances began before kickoff, when Universidad de Chile supporters allegedly destroyed stadium security cameras and clashed with police, leading to the game’s cancellation.

To support its case, the club released an institutional video showing footage of visiting fans attacking police and damaging facilities. Grindetti confirmed that these materials were included in the official report submitted to Conmebol, and he called for the disciplinary body to act with “balance and fairness.” He did acknowledge, however, that a group of Independiente fans attempted to storm the visiting section, labeling them “delinquents” and pledging to expel them from membership while cooperating with authorities to bar them from future matches.

