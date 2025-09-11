Independiente Ordered to Pay Over $550,000 to San Telmo for Alan Franco Transfer
Independiente have been handed another setback, this time in court. According to Olé, Argentina’s Commercial Court of Appeals ruled that the Avellaneda club must pay San Telmo 20% of Alan Franco’s 2021 transfer to Atlanta United, plus 7% in interest, bringing the total amount owed to more than $550,000.
The dispute dates back to March 2021, when Franco moved to Major League Soccer for approximately $2.8 million, with Independiente selling 50% of his rights. San Telmo, the defender’s formative club, filed a legal claim for training compensation. Despite a hearing in 2023, Independiente failed to make payment, and the court has now ruled in favor of San Telmo.
The original $474,000 claim increased with added interest, further worsening Independiente’s financial outlook. Already struggling with debt and sporting challenges, the club must now face another significant obligation.