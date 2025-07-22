RU RU ES ES FR FR
Independiente del Valle Sends Cautionary Message Ahead of Brazil Clash

Football news Today, 16:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Despite holding a commanding 4-0 lead from the first leg, Independiente del Valle coach Javier Rabanal insisted his team will not sit back in their Copa Sudamericana playoff second leg against Botafogo. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match in Rio de Janeiro, Rabanal was clear: “The advantage is good, but it must not dictate how we play.”

The Ecuadorian side will stick to its identity, focusing on possession and a proactive approach. “Our idea is to keep the ball, progress with short passes into the opponent’s half or move them around. And when it’s time to counterattack, we’ve got the players to do it,” said Rabanal.

While acknowledging the need to defend, he stressed that it doesn’t mean becoming passive. “There’s no drama in defending; it’s part of the game. If we recover the ball well, we can break forward and cause damage,” he added.

Rabanal warned of the risks of overconfidence: “A lead like this can be a double-edged sword. We can’t play based on the score or the clock—we need to play our football.” He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and not letting the aggregate result alter their strategy.

Independiente del Valle will progress to the round of 16 with a win, draw, or even a loss by up to three goals. Only a 4-0 defeat would push the tie to penalties, while a five-goal loss or worse would eliminate them. Still, the message from Sangolquí is clear: no complacency, and no change in their attacking mentality.

