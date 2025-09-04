Independiente del Valle Group Not Moving Forward with Coritiba SAF Purchase

Per reports from Brazilian media, rumors about a potential acquisition of part of Coritiba’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) by the Independiente del Valle Group have stirred supporters, though the Brazilian club has confirmed that no formal negotiations are currently underway.

Since Lucas de Paula became CEO of Coritiba in April, the club has received inquiries from various investment groups. “In the restructuring we are conducting, a club of Coritiba’s size, with over two million fans and a healthy financial status, naturally attracts the attention of global groups,” De Paula stated. He praised Independiente del Valle’s work in player development but stressed that “there is currently no official deal in place.”

The Independiente Group operates clubs under a model similar to other global conglomerates such as City Football Group or Eagle Group, which manages Botafogo. Their flagship is Independiente del Valle, recognized in South America for its professional structure, youth development, and results, including two Copa Sudamericanas (2019, 2022) and the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana. The group also owns Numancia in Spain’s third division and is the majority stakeholder in Atlético Huila of Colombia.

Coritiba’s interest in replicating Del Valle’s model is longstanding. In March, the club’s sporting head William Thomas and Treecorp’s Bruno D’Ancona visited the Ecuadorian team’s training facilities to study the methodology behind its success. The aim is to implement long-term strategies focused on talent development and financial sustainability without any formal economic agreement with the Independiente Group at this time.