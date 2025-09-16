RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news In Zidane's style! Carvajal sent off for headbutt

In Zidane's style! Carvajal sent off for headbutt

Rough conduct from the seasoned defender
Football news Today, 16:53
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
In Zidane's style! Carvajal sent off for headbutt https://x.com/AnfieldAgenda/status/1968051305295044679

During the Champions League group stage clash between Real Madrid and Marseille, a scandalous incident unfolded involving defender Dani Carvajal.

Details: In the second half, the Spaniard lost his temper and headbutted his opponent. After consulting VAR, the referee showed Carvajal a straight red card, leaving Real a man down.

Now, the experienced player faces a multi-match Champions League suspension.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores