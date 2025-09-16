In Zidane's style! Carvajal sent off for headbutt

Rough conduct from the seasoned defender

During the Champions League group stage clash between Real Madrid and Marseille, a scandalous incident unfolded involving defender Dani Carvajal.

Details: In the second half, the Spaniard lost his temper and headbutted his opponent. After consulting VAR, the referee showed Carvajal a straight red card, leaving Real a man down.

📸 - DANI CARVAJAL WITH A HEADBUTT AGAINST RULLI! pic.twitter.com/RrpRi79CSd — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 16, 2025

Now, the experienced player faces a multi-match Champions League suspension.