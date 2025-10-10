In the USA, a plane veered off the runway and ended up on a golf course

A few days ago, on October 7, an unexpected and chilling incident occurred in the United States involving an aircraft that ended up on a golf course.

Details: According to NUCLR GOLF, a Cessna business jet skidded off the runway at Bowman Field Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, coming to a stop on the 17th hole of the Seneca Golf Course.

The plane broke through a fence and came to rest approximately 370 feet from the runway. Fortunately, all four people on board escaped unharmed.

