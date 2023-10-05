In the style of Mourinho: The Special One humbled the opponent from Europa League

After the match against Servette (4:0), AS Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho, drew a comparison between Serie A and the Europa League:

"The difference lies in the level of competition. With all due respect to Sheriff and Servette, it's much tougher to play against teams in Serie A. All Serie A teams are stronger than these opponents. We've secured six points, which was expected; even with substitutions, we are simply stronger. We are obligated to earn 12 points in matches against Sheriff and Servette. As for Slavia, it's a different story. They are a very good team, one that could easily compete in the Champions League," said Jose Mourinho in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

To recap, AS Roma has won both of their Europa League matches, while in Serie A, they have secured two victories in seven rounds.