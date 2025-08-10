In his debut match! Darwin Núñez scores his first goal for Al Hilal
The striker finds the net in his very first game for his new club
Football news Today, 14:32
Saudi side Al Hilal is taking a measured approach to the summer transfer window. Still, the club has pulled off two headline-making signings—one of which was only announced a day ago.
Following the acquisition of Theo Hernandez from Milan, Al Hilal secured Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez for €53 million. The Uruguayan forward wasted no time making an impact, finding the back of the net just a day after signing his contract.
Núñez featured in a preseason friendly for his new team against Swiss side Aarau. Coming on in the second half, he smashed home a powerful strike in the 89th minute. In the end, Inzaghi's men cruised to a resounding 6-0 victory.
