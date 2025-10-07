Important asset. Several top clubs are interested in Marc Guehi

ES ES FR FR
The player has options.
Football news Today, 11:55
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Marc Guehi was close to joining Liverpool, but the transfer fell through at the last moment, and now even more clubs are showing interest in him.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, 5–6 top clubs are currently interested in the English center-back. Among these teams are Bayern Munich and other representatives from Spain, Italy, and England.

Moreover, this is not just about the project; there is a financial battle as well.

We previously reported that 25-year-old Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi has become a transfer target for Bayern. Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl, is a big admirer of Guehi.

Reminder: Crystal Palace offered head coach Oliver Glasner a new contract. However, he declined, now focusing on managing Manchester United.

