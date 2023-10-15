Iker Casillas shared his opinion about El Clásico
The legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper commented on the upcoming match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, recalling his own matches as part of the Madrid team against the Catalan side.
«It's a special match, always and under any circumstances. I remember the first match against Barcelona in 2000 when I was 18, and we won 3-0.
On the other hand, among the biggest disappointments were the 0-5 at Camp Nou in the first El Clásico under Mourinho and the 2-6 at home due to Messi's famous tactical change», - said Casillas.
It's worth noting that the legendary goalkeeper retired as a player in August 2020.
The next El Clásico is scheduled for October 28th in the 11th round of La Liga.
