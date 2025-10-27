Ighodaro and Lilepo Shine as Kaizer Chiefs March Into CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage

Amakhosi ease past AS Simba with a 3–1 win as coach Cedric Kaze hails the attacking duo

Kaizer Chiefs have secured their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages after a convincing 3-1 win against AS Simba in Dobsonville. The victory, their first after a run of three draws and a defeat, came in the second leg of the qualifier, following a goalless draw in Lubumbashi last weekend.

The attacking duo of Nigerian forward Etiosa Ighodaro and Congolese star Glody Lilepo stole the show, each netting a goal, with defender Zitha Kwinika adding the third for Amakhosi.

Coach Cedric Kaze was quick to highlight their impact. He praised the combination of the two strikers – noting it was vital for creating and finishing opportunities.

"We wanted to try as well to get the front combination to get players who can give that extra pass, players who can deliver on set-pieces... To have a player like Ighodaro in the box that is a striker that is physical in the air, it helps us as well," Kaze told the media. He added, “As well the speed of Lilepo you have different options.”

Ighodaro, who joined in August, finally opened his account for the club. Lilepo, Chiefs’ top scorer last season, notched his second goal of the current campaign.

The draw for the group stage will take place on November 3, 2025, in Johannesburg. Before that, the Soweto giants return to league action on Friday to face Durban City FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The two sides are separated by just one point in the Betway Premiership table.