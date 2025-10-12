"I will offer my bonuses to the supporters so that they can buy tickets", Pape Thiaw

The increase in the price of stadium tickets has prompted a reaction from the Senegalese coach.

The federation's increase in stadium ticket prices is causing controversy in Senegal. On the eve of the final qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup, tensions have risen around the Senegal Lions. In fact, it's not just the fans who are denouncing the soaring ticket prices; the coach and players are too.

The surprise was the coach's reaction, who declared that he would offer his entire victory bonus (estimated at 4 million FCFA) to buy tickets for supporters.

"I can't comment on that, but I'm going to offer my bonuses to the fans so they can buy tickets. We need our fans," said Pape Thiaw.

Apart from the coach's reaction, other players also reacted. These include Krépin Diatta and Cherif Ndiaye, who also promised to buy tickets for supporters at Senegal's next match.

According to reports, the tickets donated by the coach are expected to be distributed to football schools, local league supporters, the Niarry Tally community and other fan groups.