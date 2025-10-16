“I Want to Overcome the Group Stage”: Otto Addo Sets Bold Goal for 2026 World Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed his strong ambition for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, vowing to lead Ghana past the group stage for the first time since their remarkable run in 2010.

In an interview with 3Sports, Addo expressed his determination to lead his team beyond the group stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reflecting on Ghana's early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto said

“I want to overcome the group stage, but then, from there, it’s difficult to predict.” It’s very, very important that we believe in ourselves, we keep the flexibility which we have already, and the players understand what we want to do. This style of play for the long term will give us a lot of chances to go far in that World Cup.”

Ghana sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 victory over Comoros, a result that cemented their place among Africa's nine automatic representatives.