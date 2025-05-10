RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit

"I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit

Football news Today, 02:16
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
"I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit Getty Images

Wolverhampton defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has long been on the radar of top clubs, who now appear ready to make their move. But Wolves' head coach Vitor Pereira has made his stance on the matter crystal clear.

Details: The Wolverhampton manager emphasized that no coach wants to lose his key players, and if such a departure happens, it would mean practically rebuilding the team from scratch—something he is eager to avoid.

Quote: "If you were in my position, would you want to let him go? Me neither. He is our best player, and we want to keep our best players. The goal is to hold on to our top talent and not bring in too many new players, because then we'd have to start everything from scratch. I don't want to start all over again, but there are certain positions we need to strengthen next season," Pereira stated at the press conference.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester City are interested in Ait-Nouri, while last spring the defender was also linked with Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Wolverhampton
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle 08 may 2025, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 08 may 2025, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe Today, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:08 "It's disappointing." Smith defends Zaha from criticism amid low scoring output Football news Today, 02:39 What? Man United could become the first club to reach the Champions League through the Cup Football news Today, 02:16 "I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit Football news Today, 02:00 Berta's first transfer. Arsenal reach agreement with Zubimendi over move Basketball news Today, 01:34 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Hockey news Today, 01:28 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Football news Today, 01:21 "Something has to happen": Modise assesses Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning the cup Football news Today, 00:50 Fabbiani Doesn’t Rule Out Coaching Boca Despite Being a River Fan Football news Today, 00:15 Ruidíaz Shuts Down Universitario Return Talk and Says That Chapter Is Closed Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Deportes Limache Eyes Another Upset as They Face Colo Colo in Copa Chile
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football Today Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football Today Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Football Today Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Football Today Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores