"I don't want to start all over again." Pereira makes firm statement on Ait-Nouri's possible exit

Wolverhampton defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has long been on the radar of top clubs, who now appear ready to make their move. But Wolves' head coach Vitor Pereira has made his stance on the matter crystal clear.

Details: The Wolverhampton manager emphasized that no coach wants to lose his key players, and if such a departure happens, it would mean practically rebuilding the team from scratch—something he is eager to avoid.

Quote: "If you were in my position, would you want to let him go? Me neither. He is our best player, and we want to keep our best players. The goal is to hold on to our top talent and not bring in too many new players, because then we'd have to start everything from scratch. I don't want to start all over again, but there are certain positions we need to strengthen next season," Pereira stated at the press conference.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Manchester City are interested in Ait-Nouri, while last spring the defender was also linked with Manchester United.