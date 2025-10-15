Hugo Broos confirms he will leave Bafana Bafana after World Cup

Broos sees next year’s tournament as a ‘perfect’ farewell for him

Hugo Broos’ qualification to next year’s World Cup has more personal fulfilment for him than anyone in the Bafana Bafana camp.

“Don’t ask me what my emotions are for the moment; I don’t have words for that,” said Broos during the post-match press conference at Mbombela Stadium.

“I hoped, maybe more than any player or man in this group that we should go to America. For me, it is a sentimental reason.

The Belgian sees the World Cup as a perfect send off for his coaching career than anything else would have.

“You all know that I have been already at the World Cup at the end of my career as a player [with Belgium] and now I do it again [as a coach],” he told reporters after the game.

“And I think it will be the right moment next year, after the World Cup, to stop my [coaching] career and go to my family and enjoy the next 20 years with my children and grandchildren.”