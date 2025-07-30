Houston Dynamo Sign Veteran Center Back Antônio Carlos from Fluminense

Houston Dynamo FC have signed Brazilian defender Antônio Carlos on a free transfer from Fluminense, the club confirmed Wednesday. Per MLSsoccer.com, the 32-year-old has agreed to a contract through the 2026 season.

Carlos is no stranger to MLS, having played four seasons with Orlando City where he made 105 appearances, scored four goals, and helped the club win its first MLS-era trophy—the 2022 US Open Cup. After transferring to Fluminense in late 2023, he made 33 appearances and spent the 2025 season on loan with Sport Recife.

“Antônio is a proven winner, with a history of reaching the playoffs and lifting trophies in MLS,” said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad. “His experience will bolster our backline as we push for a third consecutive postseason.”

Carlos joins a Houston defense currently anchored by Pablo Ortiz and Ethan Bartlow. With veteran Erik Sviatchenko sidelined by injury, the club hopes the Brazilian’s arrival will provide a much-needed boost. The Dynamo sit 11th in the Western Conference, three points shy of the playoff line.