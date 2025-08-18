RU RU ES ES FR FR
Houston Dynamo Raise Offer for Alan Saldivia as Colo Colo Weigh Departure

Football news Today, 21:38
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Uruguayan defender Alan Saldivia is close to leaving Colo Colo after a new proposal arrived from Major League Soccer, RedGol reported. Houston Dynamo have submitted a deal structured as a one-year loan with a $500,000 fee and an option to buy 50 percent of his rights for $1.7 million, according to transfer specialist César Luis Merlo.

The figures remain below the $3 million minimum that Colo Colo’s board initially demanded, but the proposal is under review and could be addressed in upcoming meetings. Any departure would leave the squad short-handed, as the Chilean transfer window has already closed, preventing the club from signing a replacement.

Sources close to the player say Saldivia finds the MLS move appealing, a factor that may push negotiations forward. The offer arrives amid a turbulent moment for Colo Colo, coming off a loss to Universidad Católica and facing uncertainty surrounding head coach Jorge Almirón’s likely exit. A final decision on Saldivia’s future is expected in the coming days.

