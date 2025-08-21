Honduran Forward Files FIFA Complaint Against Guatemalan Club

According to reports from Fútbol Centroamérica, Guatemala’s Deportivo Marquense is facing another serious setback, this time in the legal and financial arena. Four former players, including Honduran striker Junior Lacayo, are preparing a complaint before FIFA over unpaid incentives and clauses stipulated in their contracts.

The case adds to Marquense’s troubled recent record, which already included registration issues and struggles to avoid relegation in the domestic league. With this new legal challenge, the club risks sanctions that could go well beyond financial penalties.

Lacayo, who played for the team during the 2025 Apertura, is joined in the claim by Dilan Flores, Kennedy Rocha, and Rubén Darío Silva. All four argue that the club failed to honor agreed payments. The filing is expected to be formalized in the coming days, prompting FIFA to step in and adjudicate the dispute.

In similar cases, FIFA has consistently sided with players, forcing clubs to settle outstanding debts under threat of sanctions. For Marquense, the consequences could include restrictions on registering or signing new players, a punishment that would severely affect its ability to remain competitive.

While Lacayo has already moved on to Juticalpa in Honduras, where he is looking to rebuild momentum in the local league, the Guatemalan side faces an uncertain road. The outcome of the FIFA ruling could further complicate the club’s efforts to stabilize after a string of off-field crises.