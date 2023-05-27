Holland received another accolade in England

Manchester City striker Erling Holland, 22, has been named the best young player of the season in the English Premier League.

The Norwegian set a new record this season, scoring 36 goals, surpassing the previous record, which had held for more than 30 years.

City are left with a match against Brentford in this season's APL, in which Holland could improve his figure if he appears on the field.

It is worth noting that this is Holand's debut season with the English club.