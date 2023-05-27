Holland received another accolade in England
Football news Today, 09:31
Photo: Man City Twitter
Manchester City striker Erling Holland, 22, has been named the best young player of the season in the English Premier League.
The Norwegian set a new record this season, scoring 36 goals, surpassing the previous record, which had held for more than 30 years.
City are left with a match against Brentford in this season's APL, in which Holland could improve his figure if he appears on the field.
It is worth noting that this is Holand's debut season with the English club.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:30 "Bayern Munich" has clinched the title of the German champions
Football news 25 may 2023, 16:59 Manchester United demolished Chelsea and secured a spot in the Champions League
Football news 25 may 2023, 16:15 Real Madrid has been presented with an offer to purchase Harry Kane
Football news 24 may 2023, 16:58 Lautaro Martinez secured victory for Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup
Football news 24 may 2023, 15:30 "Real Madrid" secured a victory in the Madrid derby
Football news 23 may 2023, 16:32 Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Al-Nassr in a match of the Saudi Arabian championship.
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:39 Borussia Dortmund failed to become the champion of Germany Football news Today, 11:30 "Bayern Munich" has clinched the title of the German champions Football news Today, 11:11 "Torino" achieved a resounding victory in a Serie A match Football news Today, 10:00 Chelsea will not buy a Russian footballer Football news Today, 09:31 Holland received another accolade in England Football news Today, 09:00 Declan Rice has chosen a new club Football news Today, 06:52 Ukrainian Malinovskyy evaluated his season at Marseille Football news Today, 06:39 Roma has a serious loss before the Europa League final Football news Today, 06:28 Shevchenko named AC Milan's biggest star Football news Today, 06:01 Vinicius will appear in court on racism charges
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fiorentina vs Roma predictions and betting tips on May 27, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Atalanta predictions and betting tips on May 27, 2023 Football 28 may 2023 Southampton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football 28 may 2023 Brentford vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football 28 may 2023 Aston Villa vs Brighton predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football 28 may 2023 Arsenal vs Wolverhampton predictions and betting tips on May 28, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023