Historic success. Italy wins gold in women's team fencing at the Olympics

On Tuesday, July 30, the team épée fencing finals took place at the Paris Olympics.

The gold medal was claimed by the Italian team. The victorious team members were Mara Navarria, Giulia Rizzi, Alberta Santuccio, and Rossella Fiamingo.

In the final match, the Italian team defeated the team from France. The bronze medals went to the team from Poland.

It is noteworthy that this is Italy's first gold in women's team épée fencing and their first gold in fencing since 2016.