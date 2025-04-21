Historic First: Đurđević Becomes Atlas' First-Ever Liga MX Top Scorer

For the first time in over a century of club history, Atlas can finally celebrate a Liga MX golden boot winner. Serbian striker Uroš Đurđević secured the top scorer title in the Clausura 2025 with 12 goals, sharing the honor with Toluca’s Paulinho and Tijuana’s José Zúñiga, according to FOX Sports.

The goal that sealed Đurđević’s historic achievement came in the high-stakes Clásico Tapatío against Chivas, where he netted a clinical finish to level the match 1-1. While the draw eliminated both sides from playoff contention, Đurđević's contribution provided a silver lining to a challenging season for Atlas, who also face financial penalties for finishing low in the relegation coefficient table.

Đurđević's journey in Mexico has been marked by steady improvement. Under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, he became a crucial figure in Atlas' offensive system, showcasing his adaptability, work ethic, and sharp finishing throughout the campaign. Despite the team’s overall struggles, his personal success stands as a rare bright spot for the club.

This milestone achievement places Đurđević ahead of several Atlas legends who never reached top scorer status. His name now holds a special place in the club’s storied history, as the first to ever claim the Liga MX golden boot while wearing the red and black.