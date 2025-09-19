Historic Clubs Struggling to Survive in Argentina’s Primera Nacional

The Primera Nacional is reaching its decisive stretch, with three matchdays left to determine promotion and relegation. Sixteen teams will fight for two promotion spots, four will drop to a lower division, and another 16 will see their season end early. Among them are several historic clubs with top-flight backgrounds now facing decline, TyC Sports reported.

In Group A, Quilmes sits 12th, with only two wins in its last ten games. The three-time Primera División champion is weighed down by financial problems and the resignation of coach Aldo Duscher, leaving the club with little margin to compete. All Boys (13th) has also endured another disappointing campaign. Despite a slight improvement under Aníbal Biggeri, the club has just seven wins in 31 games and failed to reach playoff contention.

Ferro (16th) is in perhaps the direst position. With just one win in its last 15 matches, the club has 32 points, barely ahead of Arsenal (31) and Alvarado (29). Once a two-time Primera champion, Ferro is now fighting to avoid relegation to the B Metropolitana.

In Group B, Nueva Chicago (12th) is safe from relegation but has no chance at the playoffs, extending another season of mediocrity. Almirante Brown (15th), a traditional power in the lower divisions, has only seven wins and has fallen well short of expectations.

Colón (16th), champions of the Copa de la Liga in 2021, are enduring a stunning collapse. With ten straight losses, four coaching changes, and fan protests, the club is mired in turmoil. Though safe for now, its fall from grace is remarkable.

Arsenal, once a continental champion and Primera title winner, now faces the unthinkable: relegation to the B Metropolitana. With 31 points, they are locked in a battle with Ferro, Alvarado and Güemes to avoid a second consecutive drop, a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change.