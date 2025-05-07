Heroic Yann Sommer reacts to Inter's Champions League final berth

The hero of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter and Barcelona, Yann Sommer, has shared his reaction to his team's qualification for the final. The goalkeeper posted an emotional message on his Instagram page.

The Swiss shot-stopper shared photos from the match, captioning them with raw emotion: “What a magical night - into the FINALS!”

His teammates quickly filled the comments, overflowing with excitement. Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi declared their love for him, while other players expressed their admiration with emojis and exclamations like “wow” and “mamma mia!”

It should be noted that Sommer truly delivered a remarkable performance, pulling off a series of breathtaking saves that allowed Inter to see out the victory. His spectacular display earned him the UEFA Man of the Match award.

To recap, the clash between Inter Milan and Barcelona at San Siro ended in a sensational 4-3 scoreline, eclipsing even the thrilling 3-3 draw from the first leg just a week earlier.

In addition, Sommer has featured in 46 matches for Inter across all competitions this season, keeping 20 clean sheets along the way.