Herediano Turns to Jafet Soto Again After Medford’s Exit

According to journalist Kevin Jiménez, Club Sport Herediano acted swiftly after parting ways with Hernán Medford on Sunday, naming club president Jafet Soto as head coach starting Monday. The decision follows a rough patch that saw Herediano lose to Puntarenas, bow out of the Central American Cup in the group stage, and drop to seventh place in the Liga Promérica.

Medford’s tenure lasted just nine matches, with mixed results and little consistency. The team failed to meet expectations in both domestic and international competitions, prompting the board to cut ties with the “Pelícano,” who delivered parting remarks upon his dismissal.

Soto’s return is not unexpected. He had already stepped in as interim coach in 2024 and earlier this year after Pablo Salazar’s departure, even leading Herediano to a 1-0 win over Alajuelense. This time, he will try once again to stabilize the side and keep the quest for a championship defense alive.

What stands out, however, is Soto’s recent admission that health issues would keep him away from coaching. “I’m retired from the benches. I need to rest, I have a heart condition I cannot neglect,” he said weeks ago. Despite that, the team’s urgency has brought him back to the dugout. His first challenge in this new spell comes on September 27 against Guadalupe at Estadio Carlos Alvarado, where he will aim to steer the team back into playoff contention.