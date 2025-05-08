Herediano Signs Joshua Navarro as Club Begins Planning for 2025 Apertura

Despite the current season still underway, Club Sport Herediano is already laying the groundwork for the 2025 Apertura tournament. As confirmed by ESPN, forward Joshua Navarro has agreed to join the club on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old striker will leave Liga Deportiva Alajuelense at the end of the campaign. While the contract has yet to be signed, it is expected to be finalized after the season ends, as Navarro's current deal officially expires on June 30. Having previously played for Pérez Zeledón, Alajuelense, and Forge FC in Canada, he was already eligible to negotiate as a free agent.

Herediano’s preparations go beyond player acquisitions. The club is also in search of a new head coach. Two familiar names—Jeaustin Campos and Hernán Medford—have emerged as strong contenders for the role.

A club source told ESPN that although the immediate focus is on finishing the current tournament, both candidates "are part of the Herediano family" and remain on the radar.