Herediano Look to Stay Top as Diriangén Face Must-Win Challenge at Home

Costa Rica’s Club Sport Herediano will visit Nicaragua’s Diriangén FC on Wednesday, August 6, in Matchday 2 of Group B in the 2025 CONCACAF Central American Cup. According to everardoherrera.com, the match is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time at Estadio Cacique Diriangén.

Herediano head into the game full of confidence after a strong 4-2 victory over Honduras’ Real España in their opening match. Despite a shaky start in Costa Rica’s domestic Apertura tournament, the team showed attacking prowess and tactical discipline in their regional debut.

Meanwhile, Diriangén earned a point in a 1-1 draw with CSD Municipal of Guatemala. Now, under Argentine manager José Giacone, they must take the initiative on home turf to remain in contention. A loss could significantly reduce their chances of advancing in the group stage.

The two clubs have met twice previously in this tournament. In 2023, they played to a 1-1 draw in Nicaragua. The following year, Herediano earned a narrow 1-0 win with a goal from José Muñoz. These results give the Costa Rican side a psychological edge heading into Wednesday’s encounter.

Herediano head coach Pablo Salazar spoke to the media before the match, calling for focus and caution. “It will be a very demanding match,” he said. “They’re under pressure to push forward because they’re at home and need the result. We expect an aggressive opponent, and we have to be ready from the first whistle.”

A win would solidify Herediano’s position at the top of Group B and take them a step closer to the knockout stage. For Diriangén, the match is a must-win scenario in front of their fans as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive.