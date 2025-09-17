Herediano and Saprissa Clash Amid VAR Controversy in Costa Rican Classic

Herediano and Saprissa will meet in one of the marquee fixtures of Matchday 9 in the Liga Promerica, per reports from La Nación. The clash is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. local time at Estadio Carlos Alvarado in Santa Bárbara.

Both sides arrive under pressure. Vladimir Quesada’s Saprissa have dropped back-to-back games against Alajuelense (0-1) and Puntarenas (1-3), increasing the heat in Tibás. Hernán Medford’s Herediano also stumble into the fixture after a 0-2 loss to Cartaginés and a scoreless draw with Sporting. With only one point separating the two in the table, the encounter carries extra weight.

Medford emphasized his team’s self-criticism over recent lack of finishing and highlighted the return of key players. “We must wake up. This is a crucial game. We’ll try to counter Saprissa’s strengths and exploit their weaknesses,” he said. Quesada, meanwhile, acknowledged his squad’s urgent need to halt the slide and restore belief.

The build-up has been overshadowed by controversy. UNAFUT confirmed Juan Gabriel Calderón as the referee, but the appointment of Yazid Monge as VAR official drew outrage in Saprissa circles. Monge was at the center of contentious calls earlier this year, including the failure to validate a legitimate goal against Cartaginés in May that proved costly in the title race. Supporters and staff see his involvement as a provocation and fear fresh disputes.

With Herediano and Saprissa chasing the league’s top positions, the match will not only test their footballing credentials but also their ability to navigate mounting tension on and off the field.