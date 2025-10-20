A new manager for the Tricky Trees.

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou following a 0–3 defeat to Chelsea and have already decided on his replacement — their third manager of the season.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Sean Dyche will take over as Nottingham Forest’s new head coach, with Romano giving his trademark “Here we go.” The parties have agreed on a contract running until the summer of 2027.

🚨🌳 Sean Dyche, set to sign contract until June 2027 at Nottingham Forest.



Verbal agreement in place between parties with former Everton manager ready for PL return.

During Postecoglou’s tenure, Nottingham played eight matches, keeping no clean sheets and conceding 20 goals. The team currently sit 18th in the Premier League table with just five points from eight games.

Reminder: Nottingham Forest suffered a 0–3 home defeat to Chelsea, after which the club’s management dismissed head coach Ange Postecoglou. Now, the reasons behind his appointment and subsequent dismissal have come to light.