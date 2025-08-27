Henrique Simeone Joins Mexico U18 Squad

According to Mediotiempo, Mexico’s U18 national team unveiled its latest call-up list, with Henrique Simeone standing out among the new names. The 18-year-old midfielder, born in Rio de Janeiro and currently playing for Botafogo in Brazil, is eligible to represent Mexico through his father. His inclusion reflects an ongoing strategy to integrate young players with Mexican roots abroad.

Simeone welcomed the news on social media, expressing gratitude to God, his club, his family and his agents. He described the opportunity as “an honor” and a significant step in his career. “Very happy and motivated by my first call-up to the Mexican National Team,” he wrote, also highlighting Botafogo’s role in his growth as a player.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Simeone can also operate as a center-back. He has spent his entire youth career at Botafogo, where he signed his first professional contract in March of this year.

His selection is part of the ongoing scouting work led by Andrés Lillini and his staff at the Mexican federation. Their approach is to secure players who combine talent, eligibility and commitment to the national project. It underlines the broader strategy of opening the door to footballers who may not play in Mexico but are willing to represent the Tricolor.