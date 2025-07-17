Guerrero Leads Alianza Lima to Historic Win Over Gremio: “It’s Only Half the Job Done”

Alianza Lima took a huge step forward in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs with a 2-0 win over Brazilian giants Gremio at Matute — their first-ever official victory against a Brazilian club in nearly three decades. At the heart of the effort was Paolo Guerrero, who once again proved why he remains a reference point for Peruvian football.

“It’s a 180-minute tie. This win is important, but we have to stay focused,” said Guerrero after the match. “We played with tactical discipline and intensity. In the second half we pushed harder and got the goal we needed.”

Though he didn’t score, the 41-year-old striker played a crucial role, holding up play, leading the press, and organizing the forward line. His presence lifted the team during key moments, especially after a first half where Alianza created chances but couldn't capitalize.

Guerrero also praised young Piero Cari, who entered in the second half and looked at ease despite his age. “He’s evolving fast. Humble, hardworking. He’s already ready for top-level football,” Guerrero noted.

A former Inter de Porto Alegre star, Guerrero couldn’t hide a personal layer of the win: “This felt like a derby. My wife is a Gremio fan… but tonight she knows she has to be happy,” he joked. The job isn’t done yet — but Alianza, led by Guerrero, has struck first.