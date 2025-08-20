Guatemala’s Rising Star Marvin Ávila Jr. Set for Trial at Brazilian Giants Gremio

Guatemala is celebrating a rare piece of good news as one of its brightest football prospects takes a major step in his young career. Marvin Ávila Jr., the 17-year-old standout from Antigua GFC, is heading to Brazil for a trial with Gremio de Porto Alegre, a powerhouse of South American football. The move could mark a turning point for the teenager already regarded as a future star for Luis Fernando Tena’s national team.

Ávila Jr.’s numbers speak for themselves: eight goals in four matches with the U-15s, 13 in 10 games with the U-17s, and three more at the U-20 level. This season he has become a regular starter for Antigua, appearing in seven matches and recording one assist, earning the attention of scouts beyond Guatemala.

Reports confirm that Ávila will travel to Porto Alegre in September. Should he impress during his trial, Gremio will make a formal offer to Antigua GFC. Before leaving, the teenager will feature in Antigua’s Apertura clash with Mixco, the league leaders, at Estadio Pensativo. For Guatemala, Ávila’s opportunity represents more than a personal leap—it’s a sign that its football is beginning to find recognition on the continental stage.