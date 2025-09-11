RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guatemala Considers Venue Change for World Cup Qualifiers

According to local reports, Fedefut president Gerardo Paiz confirmed that Guatemala is weighing the possibility of moving its upcoming World Cup qualifying home matches away from Estadio Cementos Progreso. He emphasized that the final decision rests with head coach Luis Fernando Tena and his players.

“It is Professor Tena and the players who are leading the process to determine if the next home games will be played in another stadium. They will decide if they prefer natural grass or synthetic turf. It doesn’t depend on ticket sales,” Paiz stated.

The debate follows a shaky start in Concacaf qualifying. Guatemala suffered a 1-0 home defeat to El Salvador before grinding out a 1-1 draw away to Panama, a result that kept its hopes alive. Among the players, the preference seems clear. Defender José “Caballo” Morales, one of the standouts in Panama, said: “Most of us are used to playing on natural grass and it would suit us better. It would be nice to play a match at El Trébol or at Pensativo.”

The Manuel Felipe Carrera Stadium, widely known as El Trébol, and Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala are the primary alternatives under consideration. The federation expects a final decision within days, after consultations with coach Tena. A venue switch could provide the spark Guatemala needs as it continues its push toward the 2026 World Cup.

