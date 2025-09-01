Guastatoya Turns to Pablo Centrone Amid Struggles

Deportivo Guastatoya has named Pablo Centrone as its new head coach after a turbulent start to the Apertura 2025. Per reports from Prensa Libre, the Argentine manager takes over a team that sits bottom of the table with only one point from seven matches and has already gone through three coaches this season.

Centrone arrives after his spell with Xinabajul, a club that faced a complicated year in which it lost its place in the league due to regulatory issues before being reinstated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Even then, the club failed to register and was ultimately disaffiliated. Now the 66-year-old coach steps into another challenging situation with a Guastatoya squad still searching for its first victory.

The Apertura began with Uruguayan manager Ariel Sena, who recorded four losses and one draw in five games. He was dismissed, leaving the team with just one point. Interim coach Mike Leonardo stepped in for two matches, but defeats against Atlético Mictlán and Deportivo Mixco sealed his short tenure.

On social media, Guastatoya welcomed Centrone with a message highlighting his experience and commitment, stating that he was joining the “Pecho Amarillo family.” His mission will be to stabilize a campaign already in crisis and to lift a side that urgently needs results to avoid another year of disappointment.