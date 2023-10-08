Guardiola identified the player whom Manchester City lacked in the match against Arsenal

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, offered his comments following the match against Arsenal (0:1).

"We started the match very well, creating two or three opportunities. Arsenal began the second half excellently, finding their rhythm. The game was evenly contested, and the goal was scored due to a deflection. Congratulations to our opponents.

Both teams had limited opportunities, and I believe both sides executed high-pressing successfully. We lost the match due to one action.

We suffered a defeat to Wolverhampton in the previous fixture, and now we have two consecutive losses. Ahead, there's a break for international fixtures, and I hope that upon their return, all players will be in good health. After that, we will continue our work. We are well aware of what needs to be done, and we will do it.

We cannot deny that the absence of Rodri affects us. We fielded players capable of controlling the ball through passing, but Arsenal played aggressively in all areas," remarked Pep Guardiola on Sky Sports.