Gremio Set to Welcome Back Braithwaite and Olivera for Clash Against Vasco

Gremio is expected to regain two key attacking options for Saturday’s match against Vasco da Gama, part of Matchday 15 in the 2025 Brasileirão. According to Correio do Povo, Martin Braithwaite and Cristian “Kike” Olivera will return to the squad after missing the last two matches following the Club World Cup break.

The game will be played at São Januário Stadium at 5:30 p.m. (local time). Braithwaite, the team’s top scorer this season, has recovered from a right ankle injury sustained during the June 1 win over Juventude. Olivera, meanwhile, is back after suffering a domestic accident in which hot water spilled on his foot.

Both last featured on June 12 in a 1-1 draw against Corinthians. Their absence was felt in recent matches versus Cruzeiro and Alianza Lima, where Grêmio struggled in the final third. “We expect both Braithwaite and Kike to be available for Saturday,” said head coach Mano Menezes.

Their return offers a much-needed boost for the Tricolor as they aim to regain form in the second half of the Brazilian league campaign.