Golden Fennec 2025 : Meet the Under-21 Talents

The Golden Fennec 2025 is the prestigious ceremony that will reward the best talents of 2025. This year, three young Algerian footballers are in the running for the prestigious Golden Fennec 2025, which will recognize the most promising young player.

Organized by La Gazette du Fennec, the ceremony will take place on November 9th in Paris. The nominees are Ibrahim Maza, Amin Chiakha, and Badredine Bouanani, all under 21 years old and representing the Algerian national team.

Ibrahim Maza is a rising star at Hertha Berlin.

The 19-year-old Ibrahim Maza had an impressive season with Hertha Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring 7 goals and providing 5 assists in 35 matches. His talent caught the eye of Bayer Leverkusen, who signed him for €12 million. Since the start of the 2025-2026 season, Maza has played 12 matches, starting 3 of them.

Badredine Bouanani and Amin Chiakha: Promising Paths

Badredine Bouanani, also 20 years old, recently left OGC Nice to join VfB Stuttgart. Despite limited playing time, the young player has already scored one goal in 10 appearances with his new club.

Amin Chiakha, meanwhile,

is continuing his development in Denmark with FC Copenhagen, after deciding to represent Algeria. Although he has had limited playing time, his potential has been recognized by national team coach Vladimir Petkovic.

It should be noted that these three young talents embody the future of Algerian football, and their commitment to the national team is undoubtedly a strong sign of their ambition.

The 2025 Golden Fennec event highlights these promising players who wish to leave their mark on the world of football.