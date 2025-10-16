Golden Boy 2025 : Mamadou Sarr Among the Finalists

Mamadou Sarr, the pride of Senegal.

The Golden Boy committee has unveiled the list of 25 finalists under the age of 21.

The Golden Boy awards annually recognize the best European player under the age of 21. The Italian media outlet Tuttosport has unveiled the list of 25 finalists. Among this list is Mamadou Sarr, the RC Strasbourg defender.

The son of former Senegalese international Pape Sarr, continues to impress his generation. While the talented young defender impresses with his maturity, consistency, and sense of play, his nomination among the finalists for the Golden Boy 2025 recognizes his steady progress and confirms his status as one of the most promising prospects in Ligue 1 in France.

The good news is that the young player is expected to join the Senegalese national team led by Pape Thiaw very soon. As a reminder, the Golden Boy ceremony will be held in December in Turin, where Lamine Yamal's successor will be unveiled.