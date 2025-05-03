Golden Arrows fires two of its players

According to reports close to the Golden Arrows, the club has gotten rid of two important players who have served the club for many years, Knox Mutizwa and Thabani Zuke.

The two players have been a key part of the Durban City-based outfit for many years and it now appears that the journey has come to an end between the players and the club, which has come as a shock to many fans and supporters of the club.

Mutizwa's time with the Golden Arrows began with a loan spell from Bidvest Wits in 2017, which turned into a long-term contract in the 2017/2018 season.

Since joining the first team at the start of the 2019/20 season, Zuke has remained a consistent presence in the squad. Before his promotion, he was a key member of the reserve team that clinched the Multichoice Diski Challenge (now known as the DDC) title in 2018.

Now 26, Zuke has made a total of 93 appearances for Arrows, registering one goal and one assist. In the current campaign, he has been involved in 12 matches across various competitions.