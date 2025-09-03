RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gilberto Mora Addresses Real Madrid Rumors, Focused on U20 World Cup

Football news Today, 19:25
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Gilberto Mora broke his silence on rumors linking him with Real Madrid, Mediotiempo reported. The 16-year-old Tijuana midfielder said his attention is firmly on the upcoming U20 World Cup in Chile later this month rather than on transfer speculation.

Represented by Rafaela Pimienta, Mora acknowledged the pride he feels when linked to major European clubs but dismissed the talk as nothing more than noise from social media. “I think it’s just rumors. I try to focus on myself, enjoy the present, and let my football speak on the pitch,” he said.

Despite his age, Mora has already built significant experience in Liga MX and is considered one of the most seasoned players in Eduardo Arce’s U20 squad. He emphasized that every member of the youth national team must show leadership and that he aims to contribute from that perspective.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, he stressed the importance of competing with confidence. “At a World Cup, every opponent is strong. We have to give our best and represent Mexico in the best possible way,” Mora explained.

He also admitted that some teammates have asked him about his previous call-ups to the senior national team. “Some do, some don’t, but mostly I try to show it on the pitch and add my small contribution,” he added. For now, Mora is focused on helping Mexico at the U20 level and continuing his development with Tijuana.

